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'Not the player he was' - Arsenal legend David O'Leary questions Bukayo Saka's massive contract
O'Leary criticises recent form
Speaking on talkSPORT's Sunday Edition, O'Leary expressed his concerns over Saka and his recent dip in form. The winger signed a lucrative new contract in February, reportedly worth £300,000 a week, making him the highest-paid player at Arsenal.
However, O'Leary feels he has not delivered the performances expected of that salary. After Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Leeds on Saturday, the former defender pointed out that the England international was far from his best and urged him to change his current approach on the pitch.
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Going down too easily
O'Leary did not hold back when discussing how Saka has altered his playing style, specifically noting his tendency to fall under pressure. "I honestly don't think he is [in top form]," he stated.
"I really like the guy. But I do think one thing, seeing him grow up and get into the team before everyone knew how good he was, I think he goes down too much now. I think he's looking for that touch to go down and the player I saw before that was much more positive, he was not going to let the full-back put him on the deck, or anybody else."
Demanding more for the contract
The 68-year-old further questioned if the forward is currently living up to his status as one of the best-paid players in the country. He added: "He's not the player that he was, without a doubt. He's still a top player, but is he the player that got this fantastic new contract at Arsenal to make him one of the top-paid players in the country? I don't think so at the moment. I don't know what's happened. But when I look at the team and how it's progressing, whose playing well and how great Declan Rice was yesterday, I think Saka has to step up again."
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What next for Saka and Arsenal?
Saka will need to rediscover his best form quickly as Arsenal prepare for their upcoming Champions League clash against Lille. Manager Mikel Arteta might consider resting him, potentially utilising other options like Noni Madueke on the right wing. Ultimately, the winger must stand up to physical challenges to ensure the club remain a powerful force across all competitions.
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