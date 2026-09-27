Addressing the media ahead of Monday's Nations League match against Turkey, Mancini addressed reports that Manchester City have been found guilty of 114 financial charges.

The current Italy coach firmly rejected claims that he was involved in a secret compensation agreement. The charges include allegations of a second contract with Abu Dhabi side Al-Jazira, which reportedly paid him a consultancy fee of €2.03 million for just four days of work per year. However, Mancini was quick to dismiss these accusations entirely.