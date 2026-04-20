'Not in my hands anymore' - Dominik Szoboszlai makes worrying admission on Liverpool contract situation

Szoboszlai has admitted that there has been a lack of progress regarding a new deal at Anfield. The Hungary international currently has just over two years remaining on his existing contract, which is set to expire in 2028. Despite his importance to the team, the 25-year-old revealed that discussions have not advanced as expected during the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign.

“There has been no real progression, so I cannot say anything new about my contract situation,” Szoboszlai told reporters following Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton. “We have a lot of games to go and I am focusing on that. As you guys know, my contract ends in 2028, so I am ready to go every day, every week, and then let’s see.”