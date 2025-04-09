'Not done yet!' - NFL legend Tom Brady celebrates as Birmingham secure promotion to the Championship and move one win away from beating Wrexham to the title
NFL legend Tom Brady warned Birmingham are "not done yet" after securing promotion to the Championship as they aim to beat Wrexham to the title.
- Birmingham beat Peterborough 2-1
- Ensured a Championship berth for 2025-26
- Elated Brady fires warning to rivals on Instagram