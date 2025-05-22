'It is nonsense' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe criticised for 'misrepresenting' Manchester United's financial position and warned over Red Devils' bleak descent after Europa League final defeat
talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan pulled no punches, questioning Ratcliffe's statements and the overall direction of the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ratcliffe says United are low on cash
- Cost-cutting decisions have been criticised
- Red Devils beaten in Europa League final