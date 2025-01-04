'It's a crime!' - Noisy neighbour complaints threaten Real Madrid's concert plans as residents rage after Taylor Swift gig shook homes and woke children following €1.2bn stadium renovation
Real Madrid are fighting to save their plans to make the Bernabeu a leading venue for major events other than world class football.
- Real Madd dealing with noise complaints
- Bernabeu music programme on hold
- A blow to monetising refurbished stadium