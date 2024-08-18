'There's no space for all of them' - Enzo Maresca fuels Raheem Sterling transfer talk as Chelsea boss admits some players 'have to leave' after omitting winger from Man City defeat
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has fuelled speculation Raheem Sterling could leave after dropping the winger from his squad to face Manchester City.
- Sterling dropped from Chelsea squad
- Winger demands clarity on his club future
- Maresca admits exits are needed