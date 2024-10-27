'No place for these criminals in our society!' - Vinicius Junior sends support to Lamine Yamal, Raphinha & Ansu Fati after seeing Barcelona trio targeted with racist insults in El Clasico win at Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior has sent his support to Barcelona trio Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ansu Fati after they were racially abused at Santiago Bernabeu.
- Barcelona trio racially abused at Bernabeu
- Vinicius condemns fan behaviour in 4-0 loss to Barca
- La Liga and Real Madrid set to take action