No more Boxing Day bonanza! Premier League confirm Man Utd's clash with Newcastle will be the only fixture played on December 26 in major shake-up to festive schedule

The Premier League has confirmed that only one top-flight match will be played on Boxing Day this season, which will be United’s Old Trafford clash with Newcastle. The decision represents a major break from one of English football’s longest-standing traditions, which typically sees all 20 clubs in action on December 26. Instead, seven matches will be played on December 27, with the remaining two scheduled for December 28.

The unusual change comes as part of the league’s festive television schedule, which was officially announced on Friday, October 31. United versus Newcastle has been selected as the only fixture to be broadcast in the UK on December 26, while all other games from matchweek 18 will take place over the subsequent weekend. It marks the first time in Premier League history that Boxing Day will feature just a single match.

Historically, Boxing Day has been one of the busiest and most celebrated dates in the English football calendar, with supporters packing stadiums nationwide the day after Christmas. However, this year’s limited schedule stems from both broadcast obligations and the unique structure of the 2025-26 calendar, where December 26 falls on a Friday. The Premier League’s scheduling constraints and broadcast agreements have left fans facing an unusually quiet festive afternoon.