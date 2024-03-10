‘No keeper’s going to save it!’ – USMNT star Haji Wright explains penalty-taking routine after bagging another brace in Coventry’s bid to reach the Premier League
Haji Wright has explained his penalty-taking routine, with the USMNT star claiming “no keeper’s going to save it” when he gets things right.
- American enjoying debut campaign in England
- Looking to seal a Championship play-off spot
- Doing his bit in the final third of the field