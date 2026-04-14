No cards & 50-minute matches: Napoli president proposes radical football changes to prevent 'losing younger generation'

The Italian film producer expressed particular frustration with the 15-minute half-time interval, suggesting that young viewers are likely to abandon broadcasts for other activities during the break. He argues that the current pace of televised matches fails to engage children who are accustomed to the rapid speed of virtual football.

Warning of a potential decline in global interest, De Laurentiis stated: “Soccer will lose the younger generation. The matches are too long. Imagine the stupidity! You think my grandchild of six years old, who knows everything (about football) because he plays with the PlayStation… he will escape… and you think you will recoup him after 15 minutes? Never! Because he goes in his room. He starts to play FIFA.”