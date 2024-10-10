'You have no balls!' - Wojciech Szczesny 'unintentionally bodies' Nico Williams by saying players 'don’t have courage' if they say 'no' to Barcelona Barcelona W. Szczesny Transfers LaLiga Athletic Club

Wojciech Szczesny has “unintentionally bodied” Nico Williams after saying that players “have no balls” if they turn down the chance to join Barcelona.