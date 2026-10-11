'We only have ourselves to blame!' – Niko Kovac fumes after Borussia Dortmund late collapse

Borussia Dortmund missed the opportunity to secure their fifth win in as many Bundesliga matches following a dramatic late collapse against Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park. Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck appeared to have sealed three points with goals in the 80th and 85th minutes.

However, Werder struck back through Ludovit Reis in the 88th minute before former Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug headed home a stoppage-time equaliser.

The 2-2 draw keeps Dortmund atop the Bundesliga standings for now.