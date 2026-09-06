Niko Kovac admits Borussia Dortmund were 'lucky' as incredible three-goal comeback stuns Hoffenheim

Saturday's spirited comeback marked a memorable milestone for Kovac in his 50th Bundesliga match in the dugout. Taking his total tally to 107 points, he surpassed Lucien Favre's previous club record of 106 for the most points accumulated across an opening half-century of league games at the helm.

Speaking after the final whistle, Kovac said: "It was a lucky win, you have to say that, especially when you win the game thanks to an own-goal. But it was a fantastic display of energy that shows what the team is capable of. It was a very intense game. We knew we had to give everything against Hoffenheim. Everyone saw the quality they possess.

"I would have preferred to see us take a 2-0 lead. We only woke up after going down 2-0. Before that, Hoffenheim played very, very well. They caused us problems and after going down 2-0, we went all out and made some good substitutions. The players who came on brought that extra something."