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'One of the best of my career' - Nicolas Pepe basks in Ivory Coast glory and earns coach's praise after securing World Cup knockout spot
Ivorians secure historic progression
Ivory Coast safely booked their place in the round of 32 with a commanding 2-0 victory over tournament minnows Curacao in New Jersey. Pepe settled any pre-match nerves by capitalising on Yan Diomande’s industrious work to slot home the fastest World Cup goal in his nation's history after just seven minutes. The former Arsenal winger then guaranteed finishing second in Group E by rifling a spectacular second-half strike into the top corner.
Pepe hails team effort
The veteran forward expressed immense pride in his milestone performance but remained incredibly modest about his individual accolades on the night. Speaking to FIFA, Pepe said: “Of course! I know I’ve got what it takes. This is the reward for all my hard work, and I hope it will continue in the upcoming matches too. My brace was down to the team as well.
"For the first goal, I just had to tap the ball in after some brilliant work from Yan; for the second, Ibra [Sangare] played a superb ball, and all I had to do was stay focused and score. I’d like to dedicate this trophy to the lads. It was one of the best nights of my career."
Manager Emerse Fae was equally delighted with the forward's decisive contribution, adding: “Nico knows it, and so do we: he’s a top-class player. He’s one of the players who need to help us win matches in these competitions. He has the ability and the experience to do so. Today, he scored two brilliant goals. It’s good for the team, and it’s good for him too.”
Prodigy relishes senior step
The historical significance of the victory resonated deeply within the squad, particularly for the younger contingent who have broken into the senior setup during this campaign. Midfield prodigy Christ Inao Oulai expressed his sheer delight for his veteran team-mate, highlighting the collective pride of the nation as they advance. Oulai stated: “Nico, everyone loves him! Together, we’re writing a new chapter in our country’s football story, and we’re truly proud to be joining the big boys.”
The youngsters and the rest of the squad must now turn their attention to preparing for a demanding knockout fixture against either France or Norway. Looking forward to the upcoming challenge against European opposition, he added: “Personally, I’m excited because they’re both great footballing nations.”
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Elite European challenge awaits
The West African nation must now focus on a daunting round of 32 knockout clash in Atlanta on Tuesday. Fae's side will face a formidable test against their potential opponents, whose definitive identity depends entirely on who finishes second in Group I. Backed by Pepe's clinical form, the Ivorians enter the match as dangerous underdogs capable of causing an upset if they maintain their defensive discipline and collective confidence.