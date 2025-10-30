Nico Schlotterbeck's salary demands revealed as Liverpool battle Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund defender's signature

Dortmund, historically a selling club, have made strides in recent years to keep their key players, but the wage gap remains stark. Even as Die Schwarzgelben look to offer Schlotterbeck an improved deal worth around €10 million annually, competing with Liverpool, Bayern, or Real Madrid, who can all comfortably reach the €14 million mark, is proving a tall order.

For Dortmund, the issue goes beyond money. The club’s strategy of developing and retaining domestic stars is being tested once more, as Schlotterbeck’s emergence as a cornerstone of Niko Kovac’s defence has made him indispensable. Seen internally as a potential future captain, his leadership and consistency have elevated him to one of the league’s top centre-backs. Losing him would not only create a defensive void but also disrupt the long-term project Dortmund are attempting to build.

At the same time, Bayern Munich’s looming presence complicates matters further. The German champions have long admired Schlotterbeck, and with Dayot Upamecano’s contract talks stalling due to hefty demands, they are once again exploring alternatives. Real Madrid’s inclusion in the chase adds a continental dimension, with Antonio Rudiger nearing the twilight of his career and Eder Militao still recovering full match sharpness, the Spanish giants see the left-footed German as an ideal long-term successor in their defensive rotation.