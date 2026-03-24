Will he stay or go? Nico Schlotterbeck yet to give 'decisive' answer to Borussia Dortmund contract offer amid conflicting reports on star defender's future

Schlotterbeck has established himself as one of the most reliable figures in the Borussia Dortmund backline, but whether he will remain the face of the BVB defence for years to come is currently a matter of intense debate.

Speculation has reached a fever pitch followingBild report that a breakthrough had been made in negotiations between the player and the club.

However, despite the optimism surrounding a potential agreement, later reports claimed the "decisive" answer from the player’s side is reportedly still pending. Dortmund officials are keen to secure the 26-year-old’s signature to ward off interest from abroad, yet the lack of a final green light has left fans and stakeholders waiting for clarity.



