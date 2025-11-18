Getty Images
Nico Paz is a magician! Como must not 'cage' star player who can pull a goal 'out of his hat', says coach Cesc Fabregas
Paz's entry into Serie A and his explosion
Paz has quickly become one of Serie A’s brightest young stars since joining from Real Madrid in 2024 for a fee of €6 million (£5.2m/$6.9m). In his debut campaign, he delivered eight goals and six assists, earning the award for the league’s best young player. His impact has only grown stronger this season, where he has already contributed four goals and four assists, showing remarkable consistency and maturity for his age.
A major reason for his rise has been his seamless fit in Fabregas’ system. Fabregas has given him the freedom to dictate the tempo, find pockets of space, and drive the team forward, allowing Paz’s intelligence and technical quality to shine. The coach has even placed him in the “Lionel Messi category” in terms of how opponents react, noting that rival teams do everything they can to stop him from receiving the ball. Paz is now beginning to show that he can be a worthy successor to Messi in the national team as their primary creative force.
Fabregas' praise for Paz
In an interview with La Provincia de Como, Como coach Fabregas praised Paz, saying the young midfielder does incredible things on the pitch, saying: “Nico does incredible things. He is a footballer capable of pulling a trick out of his hat at any moment.”
Fabregas also highlighted Paz’s versatility and unpredictable nature, explaining that his ability to attempt and execute crazy ideas makes him difficult to contain. For this reason, Fabregas believes Paz should not be restricted this season, adding: “He does crazy things that are unpredictable, which is why he should not be caged.”
Inter's interest in Paz and Madrid's buy back clause
Inter are preparing to make a major statement in the upcoming transfer window by submitting a €58 million (£49m/$63m) bid for Paz. The club view the young midfielder as a long-term partner for Lautaro Martinez and believe his creativity and versatility would strengthen their attack for years to come. However, Inter face a significant obstacle in Madrid. The Spanish giants hold a buy back clause on Paz, reportedly valued at €8 million in 2025, €9 million in 2026 and €10 million in 2027. This contractual leverage gives Madrid the power to either block the move or bring the player back at a fraction of Inter’s proposed offer, complicating the Nerazzurri’s ambitious pursuit.
Como President Mirwan Suwarso addressed Paz's transfer situation, explaining that Real Madrid are fully entitled to re-sign him based on the terms agreed in the original deal. He made it clear that the club respects the arrangement and that the player's future remains his own choice. Suwarso said: “I couldn’t care less. It’s a situation we agreed on from the beginning. Real Madrid are allowed to buy him back whenever they want. It’s up to Nico to decide what he wants to do with his future. We are very happy to have him. We like to build a home for him in Como. He chose to stay this season, and we take it day by day. We see how it goes. Does he go back to Madrid next season? Madrid have every right to do that. Will he stay with us? It’s up to him whether he wants it or not.”
Paz’s Central Role in Como’s Success This Season
Paz has been central to Como’s impressive campaign, with the club currently sitting seventh and pushing for European qualification. His performances have directly contributed to key results, including a memorable win over Juventus and a hard-fought draw against defending champions Napoli. With Paz in strong form, Fabregas will aim to shape his system around maximising the midfielder’s impact, ensuring he remains the driving force behind Como’s pursuit of a historic finish.
