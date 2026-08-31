Nick Woltemade poses transfer ‘problem’ for Newcastle - with Dietmar Hamann highlighting ‘best solution’ for German striker ahead of summer deadline

Quizzed on whether another move could be the best option for all parties, with a place in Germany’s squad also needing to be factored into the equation, ex-Magpies midfielder Hamann - speaking in association with Betinia - told GOAL when discussing his fellow countryman: “The problem is if you pay so much money. Bayern Munich bid 55 or 60 million, and then Newcastle turn up and they pay 85 or 90. So, I think it was a pretty easy decision for Stuttgart to let him go at the time.

“And he started well, and then he hit a brick wall for some reason. I heard reports in Germany that he’s not settled. Well, I thought, I can't really see that with a young lad going there. Obviously, I've been there. If he's got a bit of success, there's not many better places than Newcastle to play. The fans are absolutely outstanding.

“And if a German manager hadn't come in the summer, I would have said he's definitely going. Now there might be a chance because I hear that he's tried to fit him in and try to get the best out of him.

“But I think probably for both parties, the best would be if there was a solution being maybe a loan for a year with an option to buy. But the problem, as I said, is if you pay so much money, I don't think they get the money back they paid for him. So, you're looking at a loan, hoping to do well in an option if he plays a certain amount of games or goals he scores.

“The other thing is in Germany, there's not too many clubs able to afford such a fee. It's probably only Bayern Munich. Dortmund at a push, but they bought a couple of players this season. So, there's only so many clubs. We're probably talking two or three clubs who can even take in a loan because he's probably on a hefty wage as well.”