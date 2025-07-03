Nick Woltemade told to 'take a leaf out of Florian Wirtz's book' as ex-Bayern Munich manager highlights positives and negatives of joining Bundesliga champions
Bundesliga legend Felix Magath advised Nick Woltemade to "take a leaf out of" Florian Wirtz's book before signing for a big club like Bayern Munich.
- Magath wants Woltemade to learn from Wirtz
- Stuttgart man on Bayern's radar
- Coach urges Germany U21 star to be patient