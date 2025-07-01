Nick Woltemade must go! Stuttgart warned that blocking Bayern Munich transfer could backfire but Germany legend says it may not be right step for rising star
German legend Karlheinz Forster has advised Stuttgart to sell Nick Woltemade to Bayern Munich, even though it may not be the best step for him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Forster advises Stuttggart to sell Woltemade
- Feels Bayern might not be he right step for him now
- Woltemade has agreed personal terms with Bayern