‘Do not do what Neymar did!’ - Vinicius Jr gets Real Madrid transfer warning as fellow Brazilian uses Ballon d’Or to hammer home Santiago Bernabeu message

It may be that the 25-year-old’s head has been turned by the riches on offer elsewhere, but Sandro has warned that the grass is not always greener. The former Tottenham midfielder has used Neymar as an example when hammering home that point.

Sandro - speaking to BOYLE SPORTS, who offer the latest football betting - said: “Will Vinicius Junior or Xabi Alonso need to leave Real Madrid? No, I think they can both stay and go on a good run of results together.

“I didn’t agree with what Vinicius did, and then Alonso was taking him out, but this is normal. Vinicius just needs to focus on Real Madrid. Do not do what Neymar did at Barcelona and leave. Don’t do it, please!

“In Brazil, we say you need to try and stay tranquil. Calm down. Vinicius has this face on him but this can just be a moment. It’s nothing. It’s not a problem. Being an ex-footballer now, I have to give some advice. You have to breathe before you look to leave.

“I left Tottenham. I thought I wanted to leave because I was fighting the coaches and I rushed things, but man I loved it at Tottenham. Why did I leave? I had a three year contract. Why was I in such a rush? Vinicius please take a breath.

“This is so important in life as well but especially for footballers we have so many people around us telling the player you should leave, the coach doesn’t respect you, but come on."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!