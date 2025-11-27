Neymar trains despite injury as he defies doctors in desperate bid to play

The former Barcelona star has had an injury-hit season, with the veteran only recently returning to action from a hamstring problem. This week, it emerged that Neymar had been struggling with knee discomfort, ruling him out of their 1-1 draw with Internacional on Monday. They currently sit one place above the relegation zone (17th) in the Brasileiro Serie A with three matches remaining. Shortly after picking up that valuable point, Santos manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda revealed what the club have planned for their "leader".

He told reporters: "The plan is for him to be in the match against Sport. I have to talk to him, I'm not in his physical presence and I will respect Neymar's decisions. But his commitment is to be there, he always wants to be there. Before the Mirassol game, he felt discomfort in his knee. He also felt it during the game. The following day he was experiencing significant discomfort in that knee. We know we have games every three days. With travel, we'll arrive in Santos tomorrow afternoon… He's a player we need for all three rounds and he'll help us. He's our leader on the field. He'll be there. He felt he wouldn't be able to meet the demands of today's game."