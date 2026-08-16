Neymar and Thiago Mendes feud reignites as Vasco star snubs Santos superstar in frosty handshake exchange

Tensions were high at São Januário even before the whistle blew for the match between Vasco and Santos. During the traditional pre-match greetings, Mendes deliberately left Neymar "hanging," refusing to shake the hand of the Santos number 10.

The moment was captured by cameras and quickly went viral, prompting Neymar's official social media page to respond with a lamenting emoji. The atmosphere was further intensified by the home supporters, as torcedores distributed masks of Neymar crying.

Neymar’s close friend, Jota Amancio, did not hold back in his criticism of the Vasco midfielder. Invoking a famous sentiment from Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, Amancio took to social media to fire a shot at Mendes.

He referenced a story involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho, where the latter suggested that true superstars are generally easy-going, while lesser players often possess an ego.