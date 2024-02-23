Neymar slammed for ‘absurd’ role in Dani Alves sexual assault case - after allegedly giving ex-Brazil team-mate €150k - with four-and-a-half year sentence criticised as ‘soft’
Neymar has been criticised for his alleged "absurd" role in Dani Alves' sexual assault case following the latter's four-and-a-half year sentence.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alves jailed for 4.5 years for rape
- Neymar slammed for "absurd" role
- Allegedly gave ex-team-mate €150k