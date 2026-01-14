Neymar reveals Lionel Messi could PLAY at Kings League World Cup after receiving request from ex-Barcelona & PSG team-mate

Speaking on a podcast appearance in Brazil, Neymar said that Messi has expressed an interest in watching the 2026 Kings League World Cup Nations, which is now in the knockout stages, and he also hinted at the prospect of the Argentine playing. Neymar said Messi is considering the possibility of playing "in the semi-finals or the final".

He added on being contacted by his former Barca and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate: "He wrote to me and asked if he could come. I told him I’d check if the booth was full. Messi might come."

Pique has previously spoken about extending an invite to Messi, telling reporters: "We’re trying to attract all the great legends from the world of traditional football. And Messi is the greatest of them all. Right now, he’s still an active player, playing for Inter Miami. But when he retires, we might have the chance to invite him."

Aguero has echoed Pique's sentiments, adding: “We haven't spoken about it. I think it's a little complicated at the moment with the schedule, but I hope one day he can play for us. Many stars have played and more want to come. We've seen Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], Ronaldinho, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Andriy] Shevchenko and [Iker] Casillas play for some of the other teams.

"There are a lot of players keen [to represent Kunisports], but obviously, with the timing and the distances involved, it's not been possible for a lot of them, but there are many ex-players interested in playing. It's just a case of finding the dates."

