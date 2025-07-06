Neymar sends message of support to Jamal Musiala after Bayern star stretchered off with horror injury against PSG
Jamal Musiala suffered a horrific injury during Saturday's Club World Cup quarter-final clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. The German sensation had to be stretchered off the pitch after a painful collision with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Brazil icon Neymar has sent a message of support to the midfielder as he wished him a speedy recovery.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Musiala suffered a horrific ankle injury against PSG
- Neymar sent a message of support to the German
- PSG beat Bayern 2-0