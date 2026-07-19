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Neymar treats himself to £17m gift! Brazilian superstar buys superyacht after enduring World Cup heartache - with David Beckham & Cristiano Ronaldo being joined in boating club
Joining the elite boating club
Neymar has officially joined the ranks of football’s most extravagant boat owners after completing the purchase of a £17 million superyacht. The Santos forward decided to treat himself to the luxury vessel shortly after Brazil’s disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup.
The acquisition of the yacht, which has been christened 'Enejota' - a phonetic play on the Portuguese pronunciation of his initials 'NJ' - comes at a significant turning point in the forward's storied career. While the price tag is eye-watering for most, it rivals the investments made by his peers. Ronaldo previously spent £5.5m on his own luxury yacht back in 2020 to celebrate a Serie A title with Juventus, while Beckham is also a known enthusiast.
Technical specs of the Enejota
According to reports from Nautica, the 'Enejota' is no ordinary pleasure craft; it is actually a meticulously refurbished cargo ship that was constructed in Brazil. The vessel, which measures over 46 metres in length, recently docked in Angra dos Reis within the state of Rio de Janeiro. It boasts a massive 'usable area' of 800 square metres, providing ample space for the superstar and his guests to relax.
Under the hood, the superyacht is powered by four specialized Caterpillar engines, each capable of producing 1,450 horsepower. This incredible power ensures that the vessel can navigate the Brazilian coastline with ease, offering Neymar a private sanctuary away from the intense media scrutiny that has followed him throughout his career.
End of an era for the Selecao
The purchase serves as a distraction from what was a painful conclusion to Neymar’s international journey with Brazil. The forward confirmed his retirement immediately following the Selecao's round of 16 loss to Norway, a match in which he scored his 80th and final goal for his country. Speaking after the emotional defeat, Neymar told Globo: "I tried, I tried.
As the 'Enejota' sits in the waters of Rio de Janeiro, Neymar enters a new chapter of his life. He remains one of the most marketable and wealthy athletes on the planet, capable of making £17m purchases on a whim.
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Looking ahead at Santos
With his international duties now a thing of the past, Neymar will focus exclusively on his club career with Santos. The Brazilian club has welcomed their hero back, although his presence has occasionally sparked debate regarding his professional focus during league struggles. However, his statistical impact remains undeniable, with 457 professional goals and 262 assists across a glittering career spanning four different countries.
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