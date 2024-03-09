20240309 Harry Kane(C)Getty Images
The next Harry Kane loading? Bayern Munich forward’s wife Kate Goodland shares wholesome video of England captain having kick-about with son after Mainz victory

Harry Kane marked his historic appearance in Bayern Munich's 8-1 win against Mainz by enjoying a kick-about with his son in the club's famous stadium.

  • Kane played football with son in Bayern stadium
  • Striker made Bundesliga history twice in one game
  • Scored three as champions won 8-1 against Mainz

