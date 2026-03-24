AFP
Where next for Didier Deschamps? France boss says he has 'freedom and several options' as he prepares to make way for Zinedine Zidane after World Cup
The end of an incredibly successful era
The 57-year-old manager has overseen a golden era for Les Bleus since taking charge in 2012. His crowning achievements include lifting the World Cup in 2018 and winning the UEFA Nations League in 2021. As his contract approaches its expiry date of July 31, the coach is preparing for one final monumental tournament before passing the baton, bringing an end to a remarkably dominant chapter in international football.
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Keeping his options open for the future
Speaking during a recent interview, the outgoing manager was remarkably candid when asked about stepping away from the dugout or moving into a boardroom role. Addressing a France supporters' group, Deschamps said: "My future after the World Cup would be rather coach of another club or another national team? I do not know. President of the French Football Federation? No. Retired? I don’t know, I haven’t decided anything.
"I have the freedom, I have several options. I’m taking my time because in my mind, the only thing that matters is until this summer. And after we'll see. I don't forbid myself anything. I am of a positive nature, I tell myself that it will be different but that it will be good..."
A legendary successor waits in the wings
While the current boss evaluates his next move, the identity of his successor appears firmly decided. According to Le Parisien, Zidane has reached a verbal agreement to take the reins. The former Real Madrid manager has been out of work since 2021, reportedly rejecting numerous lucrative offers from top European clubs to wait for this exact opportunity. French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo recently confirmed to Le Figaro that a formal plan is in place. Diallo admitted he had received fewer than five applications for the role, noting that the legendary midfielder perfectly fits the specific profile required to command national respect.
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A rigorous schedule awaits the national side
Before any managerial handover occurs, the national team faces a rigorous schedule. Preparations for the North American tournament begin immediately with high-profile international friendlies against Brazil on March 26 and Colombia just three days later. A final warm-up match against Ivory Coast is scheduled for June 4. After that, Les Bleus will travel across the Atlantic for their World Cup Group I campaign. They kick off their quest for glory against Senegal on June 16, followed by a clash with a FIFA play-off winner on June 22, before concluding the group stage against Norway on June 26.