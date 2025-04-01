Newell's Old Boys manager invites Lionel Messi to seal shock homecoming transfer as Inter Miami superstar tipped to revive partnership with ex-Argentina team-mate
Newell’s Old Boys have invited Lionel Messi to seal a shock homecoming transfer, with a “four-month” contract being lined up for the Inter Miami star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great is a Rosario native
- Has option in Inter Miami contract for 2026
- May return to his roots before retiring