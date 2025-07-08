Newcastle line up Orkun Kokcu bid as Benfica midfielder asks to leave amid feud with coach Bruno Lage - but Turkish teams lining up for ex-Feyenoord star
Orkun Kokcu could be heading to the Premier League as Newcastle eye a move for the Turkish midfielder after a fallout with Benfica manager Bruno Lage.
- Newcastle interested in signing Kokcu
- Midfielder requested transfer after clash with Lage
- Benfica paid €30m for him in 2023