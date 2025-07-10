Newcastle go for Hugo Ekitike! Magpies join Arsenal and Man Utd in race to land €100m Eintracht Frankfurt striker H. Ekitike Newcastle Eintracht Frankfurt Premier League Bundesliga Transfers

Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, joining Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea in the hunt for the prolific French striker. The 23-year-old is hot property after a breakout season with the Bundesliga campaign, but Frankfurt’s €100 million (£86.2m) price tag remains a major hurdle for potential suitors.