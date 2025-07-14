Hugo Ekitike Eintracht Frankfurt 2025Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Newcastle make Hugo Ekitike offer! Magpies launch blockbuster bid for in-demand striker and are 'pushing hard' to beat Premier League rivals to Eintracht Frankfurt ace

H. EkitikeNewcastleEintracht FrankfurtPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Newcastle United have officially submitted a blockbuster bid to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, launching a major move to secure the in-demand striker ahead of Premier League rivals. The Magpies are pushing hard to finalise a deal believed to be worth over €75 million (£65m), as they seek a long-term replacement for Callum Wilson and support for Alexander Isak.

  • Newcastle submit official €75m bid for Hugo Ekitike
  • Frankfurt want €90m but talks remain ongoing
  • Ekitike scored 22 goals for Frankfurt last season
