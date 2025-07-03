Newcastle on brink of £55m deal for Premier League star after giving up on Bryan Mbeumo and missing out on Joao Pedro to Chelsea
Newcastle United have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, lodging a substantial £55 million (€64m/$75m) offer for the 23-year-old. The bid comes after Aston Villa also joined the chase for the Swedish international, adding competition for the Magpies, in what could become one of the most fiercely contested transfer sagas of the summer.
- Newcastle determined to sign Elanga from Forest
- Have returned with an increased offer
- Man Utd keeping a close eye on any potential transfer