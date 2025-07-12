Newcastle chasing blockbuster £86m signing as Magpies aim to beat Man Utd and Liverpool to in-demand striker
Newcastle United have reportedly reignited their pursuit of young French forward Hugo Ekitike, as they hope to strengthen their attacking lineup alongside Alexander Isak. The Magpies were disappointed when Joao Pedro opted for Chelsea over them this month, but remain determined to add another frontline threat during this transfer window as they gear up for Champions League football next season.
- Newcastle set sights on Ekitike
- Frankfurt remain firm on their £86m valuation
- Other PL giants are also monitoring the striker