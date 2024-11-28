AFPAlex LabidouNew York Red Bulls reportedly sign former Bayern and PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, will join in 2025New York Red BullsE. Choupo-MotingMajor League SoccerThe veteran striker set to join MLS's surprise playoff outfit, will onboard at the start of the 2025 season Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChoupo-Moting joins RBNY on two-year dealHas scored 108 overall goalsLast played at Bayern Munich until the end of '23-24Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱