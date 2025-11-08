AFP
A new role for Neymar? Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil 'legend' must change position as he doesn't have 'physical condition' to shine on the wings
Neymar snubbed yet again from Brazil squad
For the fourth time since Ancelotti took charge of the Brazil national team in the summer, legendary forward Neymar was left out of the Selecao squad as the Italian boss named his team for the upcoming international friendlies this month.
Neymar has not featured for Brazil since October 2023, when he ruptured knee ligaments during a clash with Uruguay. He spent 12 months stuck on the sidelines recovering from that injury and is now two years into a wander through the international wilderness.
Ancelotti has not called upon Neymar since taking charge of South American heavyweights due to a series of unfortunate fitness setbacks, with his last selection in March 2025 ending in withdrawal. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has struggled to steer clear of the treatment table.
Ancelotti's advise to Neymar
Addressing Neymar's omission, Ancelotti told PLACAR: "Yes, yes (laughs), [the question I've heard most so far is] about Neymar, but it's normal because he's a legend of Brazilian football. So, it's normal. I know everyone wants Neymar to get back to his best physical condition. And also the CBF, the coach, the technical staff of the national team hope that Neymar can return to his best level. The truth is that today's football demands many things. Not only talent, but also physical condition, intensity... hopefully Neymar will be at his best level.
"I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today's football are players you need to help defensively as well. When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger. And I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals. [False 9] could be his ideal position."
Neymar's future doubtful at Santos
Neymar, who returned to his boyhood club in January this year, is nearing the end of the contract and Santos aren't fully sure whether to offer the star player an extension. Speaking on Neymar's renewal, club president Teixeira said: "The Neymar project isn’t for six months or a year. It’s for the 2026 World Cup. Santos knew how they would treat Neymar, the investment made. It’s a high investment. Santos and Neymar evaluate the situation periodically. We evaluated it when he came, and that evaluation isn't the same as today's. And the financial situation will be evaluated by both parties until the end of the year. He's not worried about the finances. And Santos has a limit. Neymar’s project is the 2026 World Cup. If we find common ground, his continuity will be confirmed. As long as Santos and Neymar, who have a strong and positive understanding of trust, reach a common ground. I believe we will resolve this situation at the right time."
Will Neymar play in 2026 World Cup
Brazil fans are patiently waiting for Neymar to put on the national team colours once more as the 2026 World Cup fast approaches. The former Barcelona and PSG star now only has the March international window to prove himself in front of Ancelotti as he remains eager to represent the national team for the fourth time in his career in North America next summer. In between, though, the 33-year-old will have to remain fit and perform consistently for Santos to earn a call-up for the March friendlies.
Meanwhile, Ancelotti's Brazil are scheduled to face Senegal and Tunisia in back-to-back friendlies on November 15 and 18, respectively.
