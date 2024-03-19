'Historic moment for football fans' - New English football regulator to be announced that will vet prospective owners and block breakaway leagues
A new football governance bill is set to be introduced in UK parliament on Tuesday, which will vet prospective owners and block breakaway leagues.
- Football Governance Bill to be introduced in parliament
- An independent regulator to be appointed
- Will keep a check on prospective club owners