NB Pure AmbitionNew Balance/GOAL
Krishan Davis

New Balance drop dazzling new boot pack as Eberechi Eze, Timothy Weah & Endrick get World Cup ready

With the countdown on to the main event in the United States, Canada and Mexico, New Balance have got us bang in the mood for the 2026 World Cup with their latest boot drop ready for the biggest stage, with fresh paintjobs for the Furon, Tekela and 442.

  • New BalanceNew Balance

    NB drop 'Pure Ambition' pack

    If you're looking to catch the eye on the pitch, the 'Pure Ambition' pack will definitely tick that box. New Balance's Furon, Tekela and 442 boots - worn by ballers like Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Endrick and Timothy Weah - arrive in fresh colourways using a bold pink and white palette that is pretty much impossible to ignore.

    Shop the Pure Ambition pack at New BalanceShop now

  • Catching the eye

    With fewer than 100 days to go until the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, New Balance are staying true to their athlete-first mentality, as the pack is intended to focus on how the wearer interprets speed, control and craft in their own individual way.

    The new-look Furon v8 - the boot of choice for the likes of Saka, Eze and Weah - and Tekela - Endrick's preference - arrive in a mesmerising pink with white touches on the heel and sole, while the clean 442 v3 is mainly white with pink surrounding the New Balance 'N' and on the soleplate.

  • Eberechi Eze New BalanceNew Balance/GOAL

    Arsenal's Eze takes centre stage

    Arsenal's Eze takes centre stage in New Balance's promotional campaign, with the keen chess player taking on Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen at his favourite pastime while wearing the new Furons in one video, and emerging victorious.

  • The technical stuff

    In terms of the technical stuff, the Furon is New Balance's speed boot, featuring a knitted upper for stretch and support, off-centre laces for a bigger strike zone and an adapted soleplate for explosive movement. The Tekela precision boot has a micofibre upper with 'grip zones' for improved accuracy, while a stretchy, lace-less collar ensures the foot is locked in, with similarly adapted studs on the base. Meanwhile, the 442 is their "timeless" heritage boots, featuring a microfiber upper with debossed quilted detailing, low-profile collar and adapted heel for improved stability.

    The 'Pure Ambition' pack is available to buy now from New Balance's official website and selected retailers.

