'I will never give up' - Paulo Fonseca denies he physically assaulted referee and vows to fight 'unfair' nine-month ban after Lyon boss bursts into tears while celebrating goal with his players in Europa League win
Paulo Fonseca cut a defiant figure after managing Lyon to a 3-1 win over FCSB, a day after he was banned for nine months for a clash with a referee.
- Fonseca insists he will 'never give up'
- Cried as Lyon scored
- Celebrated with his players