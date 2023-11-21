'I never f*cking cry' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Wrexham journey leaves Charlie Day emotional as Always Sunny in Philadelphia star gives stirring tribute to club owners
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s journey at Wrexham has left Charlie Day emotional, with the ‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star reduced to tears.
- Hollywood stars completed takeover in 2021
- Fully invested in sporting project
- Invited famous friends along to games