Netherlands player ratings vs Turkey: It's the Dutch for England in Dortmund! Cody Gakpo again leads the Oranje into Euro 2024 semi-final

The Netherlands broke Turkey's hearts at Euro 2024 as Ronald Koeman's side came from behind in Berlin to secure a 2-1 quarter-final victory and set up a semi with England on Wednesday.

Despite a bright start, the Dutch began to lose a bit of impetus as the first half wore on, and fell behind when Samet Akaydin headed home Arda Guler's searching cross at the back post. Guler almost made it 2-0 early in the second half, too, but saw his free-kick tipped onto the post by Bart Verbruggen.

Eventually the Netherlands began to exert from dominance as they chased the game, and Stefan de Vrij drew them level with a thumping header from Memphis Depay's cross. And within five minutes they were ahead, as Mert Muldur turned Denzel Dumfries' low centre into his own goal as he came under pressure from Cody Gakpo.

Turkey pushed for an equaliser, and substitute Micky van de Ven made a heroic goal-line clearance to Zeki Celik and Verbruggen denied Semih Kilicsoy from point-blank range as the Dutch held on to book a trip to Dortmund later this week.

