Nelly Las: Chelsea's teenage summer signing out to be 'better than' Lionesses icon Lucy Bronze

“[It’s] kind of crazy being here and knowing she's going to be my team-mate,” the 18-year-old said last week, in her first interview after swapping Leicester for west London. But with it just over a year since Las told The Athletic, “I want to be like Lucy Bronze, better than her even,” there is no better way for her to fulfil that ambition than by learning from the England star, as well as Australia’s world-class right-back Ellie Carpenter, on the pitches at Cobham every day.
That is what awaits Las this season after she was identified by Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor and her staff as a player and prospect worth pursuing in this summer transfer window. Bompastor was the head of Lyon’s academy before making her name as a head coach with the first team of the eight-time European champions, so she knows a thing or two about developing young players.
But as Chelsea look to bounce back from their worst Women’s Super League campaign in seven years, what is it about Las that made Bompastor and the club believe she was worth bringing in?