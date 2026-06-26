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'We have to be nasty!' - Deniz Undav tells Germany to put up a fight but Julian Nagelsmann disagrees with Ecuador defeat explanation
Undav demands more aggression from Germany
Despite already securing qualification, the nature of Germany's loss has raised concerns about the team's ability to handle physical opponents. Undav, who entered the match as a 60th-minute substitute, noted that the South Americans simply showed more desire on the pitch.
Analysing the performance, the 29-year-old highlighted the gap in intensity between the two sides. "Ecuador were more aggressive and sharper than we were. That's something we need to learn from and draw the right conclusions. We weren't as direct in our play and we didn't create as many chances," the striker said. He further emphasised the need for a tactical shift in mentality: "We must defend ourselves more. If it gets nasty, then we have to be nasty too."
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Nagelsmann fires back at commitment questions
While Undav felt the team lacked the necessary bite, Nagelsmann was quick to defend his players against suggestions they had eased off. During a post-match interview, the coach reacted sharply when asked by Magenta TV presenter Johannes Kerner if his side lacked engagement. "Please stop with that nonsense, honestly. Why wouldn't the boys want to go full throttle?" he said. "No, they didn't want it more. They simply took a bit more risk in many situations."
The manager acknowledged that the group standings, where Germany had already secured progression, influenced his decision-making regarding substitutions but refused to blame a lack of effort. "Of course, we made different substitutions than we might have if we urgently needed a goal. But I can't tell any player now that he didn't give his all. That's far too cliché for me," he added.
Defensive concerns and Manuel Neuer's form
The defeat also brought veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer back into the spotlight. The Bayern Munich legend was criticised for his role in Ecuador's winning goal, as he appeared hesitant before Gonzalo Plata turned home a late corner to seal the result.
Despite the brewing discussion over the goalkeeping position, Nagelsmann remained steadfast in his support for his number one. He lamented the lack of "winning actions" from Neuer in the tournament thus far, describing the shots faced by the veteran as "nasty" to deal with. The coach is determined to shut down any debate regarding a change in goal as the tournament enters the knockout phase.
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Boston beckons for the Round of 32
Germany still managed to finish as winners of Group E and will now travel to Foxborough, near Boston, for their round of 32 clash on Monday. While the identity of their opponent remains to be confirmed, the squad knows they cannot afford a repeat of the technical sloppiness displayed in New Jersey. The late Plata goal served as a wake-up call for a side that had looked imperious in their opening matches.
For Undav, the focus remains on matching the physical output of whoever they face next. After failing to register a goal involvement for the first time this tournament, the striker is eager to prove that the loss to Ecuador was merely a momentary lapse. With the knockout bracket now taking shape, Nagelsmann’s men must find a way to reconcile their manager's belief in their effort with Undav's demand for a "nastier" approach on the field.