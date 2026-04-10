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Napoli identify Benfica star as top summer transfer target and open talks over €30m deal
Napoli accelerate pursuit of Rios
Napoli have stepped up their efforts to sign Benfica midfielder Rios, identifying the Colombian international as their main priority for the upcoming transfer window. The Serie A club are already engaged in discussions as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.
According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have intensified contacts in recent days. The club’s sporting director Manna has reportedly been working directly with the player’s representatives and intermediaries to explore the possibility of bringing the midfielder to southern Italy. Rios joined Benfica last summer but has not fully established himself under head coach Jose Mourinho, potentially opening the door for a move.
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Financial details of the €30m operation
Speaking on the Caffe Di Marzio podcast, Di Marzio confirmed the seriousness of Napoli’s interest. He detailed the progress of the negotiations led by Manna, who has been working on this operation for a few days already. There have been serious contacts, concrete and in-depth discussions with the parties involved, with the player’s representatives and with some Portuguese intermediaries.
Securing Rios will not be a cheap endeavour for Aurelio De Laurentiis. Having only joined Benfica last summer in a deal worth €27 million, the Portuguese side are looking to make a swift profit. Napoli are reportedly prepared to offer a significant sum, though a small gap remains between the two clubs' valuations of the talented midfielder.
Benfica’s financial situation could shape negotiations
Napoli may benefit from the financial situation at Benfica. The Portuguese club could be forced to complete a significant sale before the end of the financial year on June 30, potentially making Rios a leading candidate to leave. If Benfica decide to cash in, Napoli could gain an advantage in negotiations as they attempt to secure the player before the start of pre-season preparations.
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Napoli look to close deal before pre-season
Napoli will continue negotiations in the coming weeks as Manna attempts to narrow the valuation gap with Benfica. The Serie A side are aiming to finalise a deal early in the window to integrate Rios into the squad ahead of their summer preparations. The Italian club are also aware that competition could emerge if the midfielder becomes formally available. Napoli therefore hope to reach an agreement quickly and secure their priority target before rival European clubs re-enter the race.