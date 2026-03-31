AFP
Napoli issue alarming statement as Romelu Lukaku continues to ignore calls to return from Belgium
A breakdown in communication
While his team-mates returned from international duty, the former Chelsea man remained in Belgium, prompting an unprecedented public rebuke from the Serie A side.
The dispute stems from Lukaku's decision to undergo personal recovery away from the club’s medical staff. Despite withdrawing from the Belgium squad last week citing fitness concerns, he opted to work with private trainers rather than returning to Naples, a move that was reportedly not authorized by the club.
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Disciplinary action on the table
Napoli's hierarchy did not mince words when addressing the 32-year-old's insubordination. The frustration within the club is palpable, with the board now weighing up a heavy fine or a total exclusion from the first-team squad.
In an official statement, the club said: "SSC Napoli can confirm that Romelu Lukaku did not respond to today’s call to return to training. The club reserves the right to consider taking the appropriate disciplinary action, as well as to determine whether the player will continue to train with the team for an indefinite period."
Legal experts enter the fray
The situation has escalated beyond a mere sporting disagreement, with Napoli’s legal team now scrutinizing the striker’s contract. As Sky Sports suggests, via Football Italia, Lawyers are evaluating whether the "indefinite" nature of Lukaku's absence justifies more severe contractual penalties beyond a standard one-week fine. The club may be prepared to freeze the striker out entirely if a resolution is not reached within the next 48 hours.
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What comes next?
This internal crisis comes at a particularly bad time for Napoli as they prepare for a high-stakes return to domestic competition. The club is scheduled to host AC Milan on Monday in a match that could have a significant impact on the top of the Serie A table. Partenopei currently sit third with 62 points from 30 matches, just one point behind second-placed Milan. Meanwhile, Inter are top with 69 points.