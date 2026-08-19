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Napoli eye stunning Premier League triple raid for Gabriel Jesus, Joshua Zirkzee and Nicolas Jackson!
Stepping up the striker search
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are actively exploring the market to bolster their attacking options following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Fenerbahce. The current attacking department already features David Neres, Rasmus Hojlund, Matteo Politano, and Alisson Santos.
Securing a potent goalscorer remains a top priority for the hierarchy as they aim to maintain a competitive edge. Evaluating multiple targets ensures the club can move swiftly should the right opportunity arise before the transfer window shuts.
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Gabriel Jesus
The first profile under consideration by the club is Jesus. The Brazilian forward began his senior club career at Palmeiras, where he was voted Best Newcomer at the 2015 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and finished first in the Copa do Brasil, before winning the Bola de Ouro in 2016 to help Palmeiras secure their first national league title in 22 years.
Jesus signed with Manchester City in January 2017 in a transfer worth £27 million—winning four Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, and an FA Cup—before joining Arsenal in July 2022 for £45 million. After missing most of the 2025 calendar year due to injury, he returned on December 10 against Club Brugge and scored his first goal in over 11 months against Aston Villa.
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Joshua Zirkzee
Another alternative on Napoli's radar is Manchester United forward Zirkzee. The Dutch player is a graduate of Bayern Munich's youth system with 17 first-team appearances, having also spent loan spells at Parma and Anderlecht before joining Bologna permanently in August 2022.
His standout performances for Bologna saw him named in the 2023–24 Serie A Team of the Year and win the league's Best Under-23 player award, which subsequently earned him a move to Manchester United in July 2024. Now, his current situation at Old Trafford has drawn interest from potential suitors in the market.
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Nicolas Jackson
The final candidate being evaluated by the management team is Chelsea forward Jackson. After progressing through Casa Sports and Villarreal, Jackson made his La Liga debut in 2021 and signed an eight-year deal with Chelsea in 2023 for a reported £32 million, later scoring in the 2025 UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis.
Jackson spent the 2025–26 season on loan at Bundesliga club Bayern Munich for €16.5m, where he scored in the Champions League against Pafos and won the 2025–26 Bundesliga title after defeating VfB Stuttgart. Armed with this extensive background, Napoli are now weighing a potential move among these shortlisted candidates.
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