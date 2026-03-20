Napoli manager Antonio Conte spoke to DAZN following the 1-0 away win against Cagliari on Matchday 30:
Chances of winning the Scudetto? “The return of certain players is certainly important, but it’s crucial to be at 100%. Anguissa and McTominay aren’t quite at their best yet, whilst Kevin looked good. Lobo struggled a bit, and we need to get Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo back to full fitness – let’s hope we can do that. I think it’ll be difficult for Neres. We’ve held our own over these seven months; now we need to qualify for the Champions League, but we know other teams want to do the same. No one should stop us from looking ahead; today we’ve put a bit of pressure on those ahead of us.”