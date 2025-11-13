'My play spoke for itself' - Dayne St. Clair on Minnesota United’s playoff run, Canada’s World Cup hopes and why he was the best goalkeeper in MLS this season

Dayne St. Clair doesn't necessarily think he has a right to be MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. These things are never guaranteed, nor should they be taken for granted. But as he reflects on his season, looks at the body of work he pieced together for Minnesota United, and considers everything, it just might be deserved. Even he, in the middle of a playoff run, can allow himself to admit that.

"You want to be involved in the conversation always, because that means that you're at the top. Of course, every individual is going to have their own kind of thought process or what they value more. But I knew that I put myself in good standing, and I think my play spoke for itself," St. Clair tells GOAL.

And it would make sense, too. St. Clair has been, by most metrics, the best shot stopper in the league this year. Minnesota United have conceded the third fewest goals in the league. Part of that is due to an excellent defense. But a lot of it is on St. Clair. The stats make for fine reading. He has the second-highest post-shot expected goals in the league. No full-time goalkeeper conceded fewer goals. He is tied for third in clean sheets. He was named to the MLS All-Star Team.

The eye test looks good, too. St. Clair is a more composed presence, a better passer, and a vocal leader. This is the year St. Clair became the keeper many hoped he could be. The immediate impact is the fact that his team is now very much in the conversation for the MLS Cup. After beating Seattle in the first round of the playoffs last week, St. Clair and Co. are now three wins away from lifting the trophy. That could happen - especially given the style they play.

"We're not going to be winning many games three, 4-0, or 5-0. You know what I mean? We're very much a team that's built to win a lot of games, 1-0, 2-0, and having good, strong defensive performances gives our team the best chance to win," St. Clair says.

And more broadly, it has thrust St. Clair into the conversation for his national team. In the past, the Canadian has been in a dead heat with veteran Maxime Crepeau. Now, manager Jesse Marsch might just have enough evidence to go with St. Clair as his No.1 for good. The World Cup is a true focus of his, St. Clair admitted.

"We're taking a lot from exhibition matches and preparation from what it would look like in terms of a World Cup, and taking in the learnings and preparing us so that when the World Cup comes, the first game in Toronto, we're ready," St. Clair says.

Following his Goalkeeper of the Year announcement, St. Clair joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in the North American soccer scene, to discuss his award, Minnesota United’s playoff push, and what representing Canada means to him.